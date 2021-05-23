Body of missing Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed found

Mohamud Bashir Mohammed

Somali-American businessman Mohamud Bashir Mohammed has been missing since Thursday last week. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

 The body of Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed Mohamud, who went missing last Thursday, has been found in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Wanted: Prison sergeant who ran Sh200m con syndicate

  2. Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

  3. PRIME BBI legal fight goes to Court of Appeal

  4. DRC volcano lava flow halts in Goma suburbs

  5. Uhuru’s aides plot life after 2022 polls

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.