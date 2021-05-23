Body of missing Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed found

The body of Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed Mohamud, who went missing last Thursday, has been found in Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

In a statement sent by the family's lawyer Charles Madowo, the family said the body was found at Mwea Level Five Hospital.

"It is with heavy hearts that family of Bashir Mohamed Mohamud informs you that the body of Bashir was found earlier on today at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital,” said Mr Madowo.

He added: "As the family processes this tragic news and plan for his burial, they request that they be accorded privacy."

The family vowed not to rest until those responsible for Mr Bashir’s death are brought to book

The 35-year-old structural engineer and proprietor of Infinity Developers, headquartered in Nairobi, after leaving Miale Lounge in Lavington, Nairobi, where he had gone for a meeting and Idd celebrations.

He was in the company of some yet-to-be-disclosed persons at 5pm before his car, a Range Rover with registration number KCQ 007P, was captured by CCTV cameras leaving the premises an hour later.

In the footage, Mr Bashir was seen tipping some guards. That was the last time he was seen.

During that hour, Mr Bashir is said to have contacted his wife, but the call was interrupted and his phone confiscated in what is presumed to have been a scuffle. The family believes it was then switched off immediately.

However, data from a leading telco traced the phone to Ngong Road, which is also where the police last traced his car, according to Nairobi Regional Commander Augustine Thumbi.