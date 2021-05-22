State asks for more time to trace missing businessman Bashir

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has asked Parliament to give detectives more time to probe the disappearance of Somali-American businessman Mohamud Bashir Mohamed, as police said they are treating the case as a missing person.



The Somali-American, 35, disappeared nine days ago and has never been traced by his family since then.



“The only reason why governments all over the world exist is to provide security to their people. When a crime like this takes place, it is only proper to minimise speculations and conclusions on the matter and allow investigators to do their work,” Mr Kibicho said.



“This is a grave matter that doesn’t just require a response from us. The petition from the family wants details and we did not carry any formal response with us,” Mr Kibichio added.



Mr Kibichio told MPs that it would be unfair for the security agencies to give prompt answers to the committee while the matter requires detailed information on the whereabouts of the businessman.



The family’s lawyer Alibhai Hassan described Mr Bashir as a straightforward person in all his dealings for the five years he has been in business.



Mr Hassan said Mr Bashir had a couple of projects, both commercial and residential in Lavington and Kileleshwa in Nairobi. He was also in the construction industry, undertaking several government projects, most notably at the Kibuye Market in Kisumu.



Asked whether the disappearance of Mr Bashir could be linked to business gone sour with his associates either in Somalia or Kenya, Mr Hassan said his client was an honest man.



“He was always ready to share, he was not the take-it-all person. He was careful not to bring politics into his business,” Mr Hassan said.



The lawyer said they are in touch with the Ohio State senator, where Mr Bashir was staying in America, and have been promised any kind of assistance the family might need.



Deputy Inspector-General Noor Gabow told the parliamentary committee on security that the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is still investigating the matter, including the burning of his car.



“The DCI is investigating the matter as a missing person case and the arson involving his motor vehicle since they are yet to establish that he is dead.DCI has been to Mialle and is tracking his movement from where he was last seen and homicide team has also been involved,” Mr Gabow told MPs.



The father in-law to the missing businessman Mr Rashid Ali said they have never known peace since the disappearance of their kin and that her daughter has not had any sleep for the last eight days.



“My family has missed the peace it used to enjoy. My daughter who just gave birth is crying every day and night. We have no peace at all as a family, we need help.” Mr Ali said people should not just disappear without the government providing answers about their whereabouts.



“This country is not special or better than Ethiopia and Somalia where people destroyed their own country because of such cases,” Mr Ali said.



The family has already petitioned the National Assembly, seeking the help of MPs in obtaining a written communication from the National Police Service, the DCI and Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATU)confirming whether Bashir is in their custody or not.



In the petition, the family wants to know the date, time, and place where Mr Mohammed was apprehended if indeed he is in the custody of police.



