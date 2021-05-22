State asks for more time to trace missing businessman Bashir

Mohamud Bashir Mohammed

Somali-American businessman Mohamud Bashir Mohammed has been missing since Thursday last week. 

Photo credit: Pool
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has asked Parliament to give detectives more time to probe the disappearance of Somali-American businessman Mohamud Bashir Mohamed, as police said they are treating the case as a missing person.

