Alarm as 15 bodies fished from Murang'a rivers in two months

Dumped body

Police retrieve the body of one of the men abducted in Kitengela, which was found dumped in Mathioya River in Murang’a County, on April 19. Some rivers in the county have increasingly become dumping grounds for murder victims. 


 

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

The naked body of a man was on Saturday retrieved from a river in Murang'a County, becoming the 15th corpse to be discovered in a water body in the devolved unit in under two months. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kisumu toughens rules as Covid bites

  2. Nairobi gets special anti-muggings squad

  3. Manhunt launched after Mombasa teen kills father

  4. Alarm as 15 bodies fished from Murang'a rivers in two months

  5. Bee farmers oppose proposed law

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.