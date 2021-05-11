General Kago Funeral Home
Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Who killed them? Mystery of three men executed similarly

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

The brutal killing of three men whose bodies were discovered in a river and dam early this month continues to be a puzzle, as the motive of their deaths remains unclear.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.