Murder probe opened after bodies of 2 men found in Murang'a river

Muranga bodies

One of the two bodies found in Thika River, Murang’a County, on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The bodies had marks that pointed at assault. It is suspected they were dumped in the river after being transported from elsewhere.

The decomposing bodies of two men were Saturday discovered floating in Thika River, Murang’a County.

