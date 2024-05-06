Ruto visits Mathare with more promises to flood victims

The government will spend Sh1 billion to rehabilitate schools destroyed by floods.

This is according to President William Ruto, who said the money will enable all children to resume education without delay once schools officially reopen.

“Their schools have been destroyed by flash floods. I would like to announce that here in Nairobi, as the government of Kenya, we have donated Sh1 billion to rebuild the schools. This is to ensure that every child in Nairobi and every other child in other parts of the country will go back to school,” President Ruto said Monday while visiting flood victims in Kiamaiko, Mathare.

The announcement also comes days after he issued a directive postponing the reopening of schools indefinitely. It also comes at a time when several institutions have reported that their facilities were destroyed by recent floods.

According to the Ministry of Education, 60 schools in the country have reported flooded or sunken toilets due to heavy downpour. Kieni East is the hardest-hit sub-county with 22 primary schools and three secondary schools grappling with flooded pit latrines or sinking toilet structures.

Similarly affected is neighbouring Kieni West, where 16 secondary schools have been affected, and Nyeri South.

“Many Kenyans have lost so much due to these floods. Several lives have been lost, businesses ruined, and other predicaments that have shifted the livelihoods of Kenyans. But I am here to tell you all those who have lost their properties to the floods, the government of Kenya will stand by you and with you,” said President Ruto.

He declared a food assistance programme, announcing that the government has procured ample food supplies to sustain affected citizens until they can regain stability in their lives.

“No Kenyan will sleep hungry. No child will sleep hungry. We will bring food enough to feed the country until every citizen is able to get back on their feet. So I want to announce that we have saved enough money for food, and we have bought enough food. Every citizen who has been affected in Nairobi and Kenya as a whole will get enough food until they are able to carry on with their normal lives,” he said.

He also promised Sh10,000 to each of the 40,000 households displaced in Nairobi County.

“All those who lived here will be given money to look for houses to rent for the next 3 months while the government works on restoring their livelihoods. So every household of the 40,000 households that have been displaced in Nairobi County will be paid Sh10,000 so that they find alternative accommodation for the time being.”

President Ruto also unveiled plans for the construction of thousands of new homes in Nairobi's most affected areas.