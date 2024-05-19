President William Ruto

High stakes US trip only the sixth in Biden presidency

President William Ruto. 

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Roselyne Obala

What you need to know:

  • “Ruto is increasingly emerging as a new kid on the African diplomatic block, with fresh and revolutionary ideas on how African countries should relate with the rest of the world as partners, and not underdogs,”  says Prof Vincent Ongore, who teaches Strategy and Corporate Governance at the Technical University of Kenya.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Moses Kagochi: Kenya’s hockey brain rejected at home, revered in Europe

    Hockey Kagochi

  2. PREMIUM Agony of nightclubs, churches in city estates

    Paris Lounge and Grill on Mirema Drive, Kasarani.

  3. PREMIUM Balance of power: Inside Ruto’s power date with POTUS Joe Biden

    Biden Ruto

  4. PREMIUM Uhuru, Karua blamed as Mt Kenya reacts to widening split

    Uhuru Kenyatta