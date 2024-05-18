What to look out for in Ruto’s visit to America

President Joe Biden, President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at a past meeting. 

Photo credit: File

By  BOB WEKESA

What you need to know:

  • The visit was announced by the White House in February in what was billed as marking the 60th anniversary of US-Kenya diplomatic relations.
  • President Ruto’s visit is seen as emblematic given that the last State visit by an African leader was 15 years ago when President George Bush hosted Ghana’s John Kufour.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Moses Kagochi: Kenya’s hockey brain rejected at home, revered in Europe

    Hockey Kagochi

  2. PREMIUM Agony of nightclubs, churches in city estates

    Paris Lounge and Grill on Mirema Drive, Kasarani.

  3. PREMIUM Balance of power: Inside Ruto’s power date with POTUS Joe Biden

    Biden Ruto

  4. PREMIUM Uhuru, Karua blamed as Mt Kenya reacts to widening split

    Uhuru Kenyatta

  5. PREMIUM High stakes US trip only the sixth in Biden presidency

    President William Ruto