Man lynched after beheading his mother over plate of ugali

Angry villagers lynched a man in Gaturo village, Murang'a county on Saturday afternoon shortly after he killed his mother while quarrelling over a plate of food.

According to family members, the 68-year-old mother, identified as Magdalene Wangechi, had cooked bananas while her 36-year-old son by the name Patrick Irungu demanded to be served a plate of ugali.

"In the ensuing argument, the man, who is profiled to be a substance abuse addict, grabbed a machete and beheaded his mother," said Mr James Njoroge, a family member.

According to Murang'a South Deputy County Commissioner, Mr Gitonga Murungi, the two were heard arguing loudly in their home before the verbal confrontation turned tragic.

Members of the public in Gatero village, Murang'a County mill around a police vehicle with the bodies of Magdalene Wangechi, 68, and her son Patrick Irungu, 36. Irungu is suspected to have beheaded his mother before neighbours lynched him in Murang'a County. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

"Neighbours said they heard a commotion followed by a scream, prompting them to rush to the scene. First responders found the woman lying in a pool of blood with her son standing nearby," Murungi said.

"After the neighbours recovered from initial shock, they pursued the man who had sneaked outside the house in an attempt to escape," the administrator said.

Neighbours caught up with the man in a nearby thicket where they subjected him mob injustice, leading to his death.

Mr Murungi said at the time the suspect was caught by the lynch mob he had already gotten rid of the murder weapon. He said Scene of Crime officers who visited the scene to document the incident did not find the weapon.

A police vehicle takes away the bodies of Magdalene Wangechi, 68, and her son Patrick Irungu, 36. Irungu is suspected to have beheaded his mother before neighbours lynched him in Murang'a County. Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group

The bodies were later moved to Murang'a County Funeral home.

"It is a extremely sad that one family is now mourning the death of two members. We are also cautioning members of the public against taking the law into their hands," Mr Murungi said.

Maragua Assistant County Commissioner Mr Joshua Okello termed the incident as unfortunate, blaming it on substance abuse on the part of the assailant.