Kenyan man kills, dumps lover’s body in US, flees to Kenya

Kenyan police in conjunction with US authorities are looking for a Kenyan believed to have killed his alleged girlfriend in Massachusetts and then fled into the country.

Kevin Kinyanjui Kang’ethe is reported to have stabbed Margaret Mbitu his ‘girlfriend’ before dumping her body inside a car and boarding an aeroplane to Kenya.

Investigators believe the suspect boarded a 16-hour flight to Kenya.

The deceased’s mother, Rose Mbitu told Boston News that her daughter was in the process of breaking things off with Kang’ethe.

“The entire family.... everybody is down... I am not myself right now. This is heartbreaking,” the grieving mother said.

Investigators said Kang’ethe stabbed Mbitu and left her lifeless body inside a car in the Central Parking area at Boston Logan Airport.

Detectives from the State Police unit for Suffolk County and the State Police Troop have been at Mbitu’s house in Whitman searching for clues.

Mbitu is said to have worked more than seven years as a nurse at various charity groups in the US. A missing persons report indicated Mbitu was last seen leaving work at 11pm Monday, October 30, 2023.

She was wearing black pants and a grey shirt and a black cardigan and she was driving a Toyota Venza. Two days later her body was discovered at Central Parking garage.

According to a sister of the deceased, Ms Ann Mbitu, they have received support in terms of the case’s development.

However, she has appealed to Kenyans to help in tracing the culprit.

“We would like to ask Kenyans to share with us any information that may help us in tracing Kevin, especially now that he is in Kenya. Anyone with information should please contact the DCI, so as to help us,” she said.

She added that until now her sister's body had not been released to them.

The deceased has been eulogised as a "warm, caring and loving person" by her former employer BAMSA.

"As an agency, we are in mourning over the loss of such an amazing young woman,” the organisation said.