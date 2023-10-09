Nyandarua man stabs father to death after quarrel

A 25-year old man is being held at Engineer Police Station in Nyandarua for allegedly butchering his father to death after a confrontation.

The suspect, Peter Njunge, is said to killed his father Ngugi Waweru using a kitchen knife before turning to his younger brother who had responded to his father’s cries.

Neighbours who witnessed the horrific attack notified police who then visited the scene of crime, a house locked from the inside where the attacker had allegedly stabbed his two victims.

According to police report, it took about two hours to break into the house where the suspect threatened to kill anyone who dared to enter.

The police and the public were forced to remove part of the roof to rescue one victim alive and arrest the suspect.

Police and members of the public remove the roof of a house at Nyayo village in Nyandarua County on Sunday to access the scene of a crime where a man is suspected to have been stabbed to death. Photo credit: WAIKWA MAINA| Nation Media Group

The body of the father had severe cuts on the neck, and chest.

Also Read: Woman arrested in Kisii after stabbing husband to death

His brother Ngugi, now fighting for his life at the hospital, also suffered multiple injuries.

Police said the suspect's clothes were soaked in blood, a testament to the deadly attack.

“I heard some distress call from the house and rushed to see what was happening. But the house was locked from inside. The younger brother was groaning in pain before he went silent,”said a neighbor, Mr Robert Mwenje.

“The attacker has always picked a fight with his father over petty issues, sometimes demanding he be given his part of the land. He is a habitual troublemaker. A few hours before the incident, we had heard him insulting his father demanding Sh100. The suspect is a drug addict aged 25 years old,” said a relative.

Still, some residents accused the family of protecting the errant son whenever he was involved in a fight or some crime in the village.

Nyandarua County police boss Omar Arero said the suspect is a known criminal who was always protected by his father.

"We regret that the suspect was severely arrested and charged in courts but his father would pay his fines. The father was also a victim of the thefts and other crimes by the son," Mr Arero said.