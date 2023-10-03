Woman arrested in Kisii after stabbing husband to death

A 45-year-old man in Kisii was reportedly stabbed to death by his first wife on Tuesday.

The late Abina Ondieki was attacked by his wife aged 35 at their rented premises in Jogoo Estate of Kisii Town.

The suspect stabbed him severally in the neck and left eye using a knife.

Kisii County Police Commander, Mr Charles Kases said they are investigating the incident.

"We have this evening arrested the suspect as she tried to escape," said Mr Kases.

The brother of the deceased, Joel Ondieki, reported the matter to the police.

"We rushed him to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries," Mr Ondieki said.

Police visited the scene and established that the victim was in the house of his second wife, 36, when the incident happened.

According to the police, the suspect with whom the deceased had disagreed, sneaked into the house armed with a knife and stabbed him.

The second wife had left the house to go and close the gate to their rented house, where she doubles up as the caretaker.

On her way back, she met her co-wife walking out of her house. Upon entering the house, she found her husband crying in pain while shouting, "She has stabbed me with a knife."