Confessed ‘serial killer’ strangled minor after defilement

Confessed serial killer Evans Juma Wanjala defiled and strangled one of the five minors that he allegedly murdered four years ago in Moi’s Bridge, Uasin Gishu County, an Eldoret court was told on Tuesday.

While testifying before Justice Reuben Nyakundi, the minor’s mother, Sharon Sakwa told the court of her shock when the mutilated body of her seven-year-old daughter was discovered along a railway line at Soweto area in Moi’s Bridge Township.

Ms Sakwa said the state of the body indicated that the minor was defiled before being strangled by her tormentor.

“It was on December 31, 2019. I sent my daughter to a nearby shop at around 6 pm and she didn’t come back. I got scared and started looking for my daughter in vain. The following morning, her mutilated body was discovered along the railway line with signs of defilement and strangulation,” she said.

Ms Sakwa had reported her missing child incident at Moi’s Bridge police station on the eve of her disappearance.

Upon his arrest on July 17, 2017, Mr Wanjala confessed to murdering five young girls after assaulting and defiling them.

According to his statement, Wanjala revealed to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives that he carried out the acts on December 31, 2019, and June 15, 2021.

According to DCI detectives, the accused allegedly lured the minors from various locations within Moi’s Bridge before transporting them to secluded areas, where he defiled and strangled them.

Led detectives

During investigations, he led detectives to the locations of each of his murder scenes, where the remains of the victims were recovered.

In one such case, the decomposing body of a minor was discovered on June 15, 2021, near Baharini Dam, after she had gone missing for more than a week.

All five bodies had similar signs of strangulation, defilement, and visible physical injuries.

Already, four witnesses have testified in the case where Mr Wanjala is accused of killing Stacy Achieng Nabiso.

The particulars of the charge sheet state that on the nights of December 31, 2019, and January 1, 2020, in the Soweto area within Moi’s Bridge town within Soy Sub County, he murdered Stacy Achieng Nabiso.

State counsel Mike Mogun said the prosecution intends to present more than five witnesses in the case.

“We have a strong case against the accused. We hope to use the recording about his confession about the murder of the minors,” said Mr Mogun.