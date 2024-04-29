Breaking News: Old Kijabe dam tragedy: Death toll rises to 45

Njuguna Ndung'u

Reality check: Government to reduce budget by Sh350bn as taxes shrink

 Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u displays the Budget briefcase ahead of his speech in parliament in Nairobi, Kenya on June 15, 2023. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Experts warn State may have to cut spending unless it goes big on taxation and introduce new taxes.
  • Revenue raising measures contained in the 2023 BPS and Finance Act 2023 have not achieved the set targets.
  • Budget committee approved Sh2.5 trillion as projected expenditure for the Executive, up from Sh2.46 trillion.

