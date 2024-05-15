Ruto administration signals end of Kibaki-era Youth Fund

President William Ruto’s administration has signalled the end of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (Youth Fund) after the National Treasury failed to allocate it cash for the new financial year starting July 1.

The affirmative action fund, which was created to support youth-owned enterprises to access low-cost loans, got Sh470 million in the current financial year ending June 30, but budget documents tabled in Parliament show it will receive nothing in the new fiscal year.

Treasury did not offer an explanation for the move. The fund was created in 2007 during the reign of former President Mwai Kibaki as part of affirmative actions to help young, credit-starved small traders get loans at subsidised interest rates to make the economy more inclusive.

The Youth Fund was created alongside the Women Enterprise Fund (WEF), which aimed to reduce unemployment among women in a male dominated economy.

Successive governments have since instituted other affirmative action funds to help small traders, largely women and youth, to access small loans at low-cost interest. Immediate former President Uhuru Kenyatta created the Uwezo Fund in 2014 to support enterprises owned by youth, women and people living with disabilities.

President Ruto’s administration has the Hustler Fund, a digital financial inclusion kitty that offers mobile loans, with a component for borrowers to mandatorily save a small portion of the loans.

Treasury has allocated Uwezo Fund Sh240.7 million for the new fiscal year while WEF will get Sh398.9 million. The affirmative action funds have over the years chalked up massive bad debts, creating a liquidity crisis that has threatened their sustainability.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu in her latest review for the year ended June 2022 gave a qualified opinion on the accounts of the Youth Fund.

“During the year under review, the Fund continued to register dismal performance, reporting a deficit of Sh123,233,755 [a sharp jump from Sh11, 625,570 in the prior year]. The poor performance has prevailed over the last seven years,” Ms Gathungu wrote.

“This has eroded the capital invested in the revolving Fund and impaired the ability of the Fund to discharge its mandate and thus casts significant doubt on its ability to sustain its services in the foreseeable future.”

The Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises says in the latest budgetary report that the Youth Fund missed its loans disbursements target by 71.24 per cent during financial year ended June 30, 2023.

This was after it advanced Sh143.8 million to youth-led ventures against a Sh500 million goal. The loans disbursements represented a dip of 64.37 per cent from Sh403.6 million in the prior financial year.

“The Fund’s transition to an Enterprise Resource Planning caused delays in loan disbursements,” the department, headed by Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni, wrote in the Sector Budget Report for the fiscal year 2024/25.

Despite the sharp fall in credit to youth-owned enterprises, the fund surpassed its target in training youth on entrepreneurship skills and awareness of government priority programmes, the department’s report says.

Some 183,421 youth were equipped with entrepreneurship skills in the period, surpassing 100,000 goal. Additionally, 1,575 youth were facilitated to acquire jobs abroad, slightly beating the 1,500 persons target.

The Youth Fund was among institutions that were hard hit by the collapse of Chase Bank in April 2016, losing Sh180.36 million.

“A review of judgment in corruption case Number 13 of 2016 revealed that the amount was irregularly paid to a supplier. This led to conviction of the director and the company for conspiracy to commit an economic crime, acquisition of public property and making false documents,” Ms Gathungu wrote.

“There was, however, no evidence provided on whether the amount will be repaid to the Fund and its recovery is, therefore, doubtful.”

The anti-corruption court in September 2021 convicted businessman Mukuria Ngamau and sentenced him to seven years in jail for receiving falsified payments from the Youth Fund.