National Treasury

Ruto administration signals end of Kibaki-era Youth Fund

The National Treasury building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Costant Munda

What you need to know:

  • The National Treasury did not offer an explanation for the move.
  • The Youth Fund was created alongside the Women Enterprise Fund.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM No easy choices for Raila in AUC job bid

    Raila Odinga

  2. PREMIUM Mum guilt: How we overcame leaving our newborns at home

    Mother and baby

  3. PREMIUM Former governors plot comeback in 2027 polls

    Kidero

  4. PREMIUM Blacklisted loan accounts jump 97pc on costly credit

    Loan default