How Kenya's debt ballooned by Sh860bn in six months, breaching legal limit

Kenya’s public debt shot up by Sh1.93 trillion in the year ended December 2023.

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As of June 30, 2023, the country’s public debt stood at Sh10.28 trillion.
  • The debt comprises Sh6.09 trillion from external lenders, and Sh5.05 trillion, which is 45.3 per cent in domestic debt.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM A jobless graduate, 4 luxury cars and a mysterious kidnapping

    Victor KIbet, 23, was kidnapped from a social joint in Thika by people who introduced themselves as police officers.

  2. PREMIUM Irony of Kenya’s brain drain: Taking jobs abroad, suffering at home

  3. PREMIUM Why Gachagua's cheap beer promise is a well-trodden path

    Rigathi Gachagua

  4. PREMIUM Standoff as Uhuru rejects assigned retired president’s official office

    Uhuru Kenyatta

  5. PREMIUM The 100 days of slaughter that changed Rwanda completely, 30 years on

    Genocide grave