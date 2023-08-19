‘I quit my job for this’: Heartbreaking stories of 7,000 in Eldoret Qatar jobs scam

Rose Jepkirui, 30, was ecstatic when she heard about an opportunity to work in the Middle East in May 2022.

That Uasin Gishu leaders had presided over the launch gave her confidence in the programme, as she was convinced that it was a genuine arrangement. It also held promise of a better life, and so she did not hesitate to reach out to the agents and apply for a chance.

"They told us there many jobs such as security, cashier, and housekeeping and since there are no jobs here, this was great opportunity," she recalled to Nation.Africa on Friday.

Jepkirui was among hundreds of Uasin Gishu parents and youths who were conned millions in the botched Qatar jobs scam.

On Thursday, victims of the scam shed tears at a sitting with the Senate Committee on Labour at the county assembly, narrating how they were conned their hard-earned money with the promise of securing employment in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.

Judy Jepchirchir, the director of First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy Agency that was recruiting the job seekers, snubbed the meeting with the Senate Committee that happened at the Uasin Gishu County Assembly.

Empty promises

Emotions ran high as victims of the scam cried uncontrollably, recalling how they were duped into the scam and conned millions of shillings.

Parents narrated how they sold their only property ranging from domestic animals, land, borrowing loans from banks among other sources.

Jepkirui’s parents sold an acre parcel of land at Sh1.2m to enable her meet the travel and job application requirements.

Amid tears, she told the Senate team that when her father realised that she was not going to travel to Qatar after the money was paid, he developed health complications and died.

"They kept promising us about going there but it has never materialised. They changed the travel dates and I lost my father, lost our properties and now we want justice," she says, as wipes tears in her eyes.

Some of the youths claimed that they resigned from their former jobs with a promise of securing coveted jobs abroad.

“I resigned my job at KPA as a clerk with a hope of securing a better job in Qatar after paying the required fee of Sh45,000,” Elias Kiptoo told the Senate committee.

Mr Kiptoo said he waited for months with a hope of getting visas to travel to Qatar in vain.

Jepkirui’s mother-in-law Peris Korir said they have been rendered to a life of nightmare, depression and poverty.

Ms Jepkirui and her husband spent a total of Sh500,000 cumulatively on application fees, and more on other expenses like travel. They both applied for the opportunity.

When the Nation team visited Ms Korir’s home in Itigo in Mosop, Nandi County, she was overwhelmed by emotions as she tried to come to terms to the situation.

Life has been unbearable for the family. She is physically disabled and unable to raise monies to sustain their lives.

"We had all hopes that out children will go and secure better jobs and change our lives which has become mirage now," says Ms Korir.

They are now appealing to President William Ruto to intervene and solve the puzzle.

"Our president, you promised that when you take reins of power, you would crack down on cartels. Mr President, our town has turned into a cartel paradise, please act so that we wipe our tears," said Ms Jepkirui.

Despair

At his home in Lower Sossiani, Turbo, Eliud Kipsang, 29, another victim of the suspected first choice recruitment agency scam, said that his struggling parents had to dispose of their properties to secure the opportunity.

“I met the director who told me that I resign from job which I was earning Sh25,000 because Qatar job was paying over Sh70,000. But since then I have remained jobless,” laments Mr Kipsang.

He said that it was shame leaders are protecting officials of the recruitment agency.

"I was wondering why the government would give her [the] opportunity to talk in state functions. I felt like I should not have a reason to live when I saw her talking in front of state officers," said Mr Kipsang, who worked for five years in Mombasa.

Rael Lagat, his frail mother, said they had to sell a cow, four sheep and some trees for timber to raise Sh80,800 to pay for him and his cousin.

"Initially, I thought my son conned me but realised some [other] people have conned me. It is really disheartening," she said.

At their home, she is unwell having been diagnosed with ulcers because of depression.

“We knew he would travel and get a job. I have been unwell, and we are suffering because of this programme. We are really depressed and hope that the government will come to our rescue," said the mother.

Kimutai Kirui, a human rights activist, asked the DCI to expedite the investigations into the matter so that the victims get justice.

"Ministry of Labour should know that there are many agencies conning people because most of them lack licences to operate. Let them come out and take action," he said.

Early this year, some of youth were arrested and charged court after taking part in protest in the town. They were later released after they intervened, says Mr Kirui.

'It is unfortunate that the director gets protection from state agencies. We have requested senior government officials to take action," he says.

It is believed the agency has conned over 7,000 youth from different counties in the North Rift region including Uasin Gishu and Nandi counties, and went as far as Kisumu County.

"She has regularly failed to appear before the county assembly and recent sittings in assembly attended by Senate Committee on Labour. We have also learnt that she alters documents that is why processing visas is a problem," claimed Mr Kirui.

He further urged the Labour ministry to crackdown on agencies operating without licences.

Senate committee chair Julius Murgor expressed displeasure with Ms Jepchirchir, terming her as a hostile witness who should be subjected to legal process to refund the money in question. They sold their property to cater for their travelling.

Resila Makokha a hawker, told the committee that she secured a loan of more than Sh300,000 to facilitate her first born son’s travel to Qatar.

Ms Makokha told the committee that after losing the money her husband divorced and has given her an ultimatum to bring back the money before reconciliation.

“I have lost my money and most painfully my marriage…disintegration of my family which has led to a painful divorce with my husband,” said Ms Makokha.

Cry for justice

During the meeting it was revealed that more than 10,000 youths were affected in the scam.

The parents regretted that despite a recommendation by the Uasin Gishu County Assembly Ad-Hoc committee to revoke the licence of First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy Agency, the firm has relocated its offices to Elgon View along old Nairobi road.

The victims faulted the government for appointing Ms Jepchirchir as an overseas employment ambassador despite the claims against her.

“It is unfortunate that instead of the government sorting out this recruitment agency's mess once and for all it has gone ahead to appoint the same person we are complaining about as overseas job ambassador,” said one of the victims.

They told the committee that the rate at which fraudsters are thriving in and dominating Eldoret is so scary that the good reputation of the town is fading away.

“Our town is fast becoming a fraudsters and cartel town. It is a shame for the government to remain silent about our plight yet this is the home town of the head of state Dr William Ruto,” said one of the victims

They alleged that Ms Jepchirchir is enjoying protection from prominent personalities in the government.

However, Mr Murgor defended the government against the accusation of protecting Ms Jepchirchir, saying there was insufficient evidence to make such allegations.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Labour, said the claims that Ms Jepchirchir is being protected by the government were baseless.

“Yesterday president William Ruto, who is my close friend, made it clear that his Kenya Kwanza government will not protect corrupt individuals. Any claim that the government is protecting Ms Jepchirchir is false,” he said.

Mr Cherargei asked the Inspector General of Police and the Interior ministry to take administrative action against police officers who have become part of this elaborate criminal enterprise scam in Uasin Gishu.

“And I want to promise the people of Uasin Gishu they will soon get,” said Mr Cherargei, adding that the committee report will be tabled before the Senate within two weeks.

He expressed concern that although First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy Agency’s licence expired, it was unfortunate still recruiting more members with a promise of overseas jobs.

The senator accused the National Employment Authority (NEA) for remaining silent on the matter as he promised that the Senate committee will soon grill NEA on the same.

“How do you explain that someone whose licence expired in March is still recruiting? They are still misleading Kenyans yet NEA is doing nothing about it,” said Senator Cherargei.

Senator Murgor promised that legal action will be taken against Ms Jepchirchir that will serve as a warning to other agencies.

“My committee assures victims that an action will be taken against Ms Jepchirchir and soon they will get justice,” said Senator Murgor.

Sources indicate that the agency collected about Sh1 billion from applicants, promising them jobs which has remained a pipe dream.

Mr Kimutai Kirui of the Eldoret-based Centre Against Torture, who is the main petitioner to the Senate on behalf of the affected victims, accused Uasin Gishu County Government for issuing a permit to the same organisation yet they are aware about the plight of job seekers in the county who have been conned millions of shillings by the firm.

“This recruitment scam is becoming a huge con game… We urge anyone who paid money to any recruitment agency across Kenya to kindly walk into the nearest police station and make a formal complaint,” said Mr Kirui.

Ms Jepchirchir recently appeared before the Senate and defended the organisation against accusations of embezzlement, arguing that some of the youth were barred from travelling to the gulf country after they failed medical tests while others were not qualified for the positions they were seeking.

According to the official, 2,011 applications were made for short-term employment during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, some individuals were unable to attend. As a company, we value our clients and continue to sympathise with those who were affected,” Ms Jepchirchir told the Senate committee early this year.

According to Ms Jepchirchir, 177 individuals have since been reimbursed their money while another 449 have been transferred for a two-year employment in Poland, Qatar, Canada, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom. Most of the affected youth parted with between Sh40,000 to Sh200,000 in the hopes of securing a job.

Ms Jepchirchir said that her organisation has connected more than 6,000 youth to Qatar jobs since its inception three years ago, adding that this information can be obtained from the National Employment Authority (NEA) to which they forward their annual returns as per the law.