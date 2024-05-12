From lofty jobs to court corridors, ex-governors fight off graft claims

By  Collins Omulo

  • Former governors Ukur Yatani (Marsabit), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), Dr Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia) and Okoth Obado (Migori) have found themselves in hot soup with investigative agencies.
  • The EACC is investigating allegations of embezzlement of public funds, procurement irregularities and irregular award of tenders by the County Government of Marsabit

