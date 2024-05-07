Wa Iria's wife Jane Waigwe Kimani denies bribery charges

Jane Waigwe Kimani, the wife of former Murang'a governor Mwangi wa Iria, and her brother David Maina Kiama have been charged with graft over the alleged loss of Sh351 million from the county government.

Ms Waigwe and Mr Kiama denied a total of seven charges, including money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud.

The charge sheet stated that they conspired to defraud the Murang'a County Government of Sh351,097,491 by claiming to have provided media services through their company, Top Image Media Consultants Limited.

The charge sheet further stated that Ms Waigwe and Top Image Media Consultants Limited and Value View Limited entered into an agreement to transfer Sh7.5 million towards the purchase of a property at Umoja Innercore.

The court heard that the money was illegally paid by the Murang'a County government.

She was also accused of transferring Sh4.4 million from Murang'a County Government for the purchase of two holiday homes in Nanyuki.

Blasting of boreholes

Another count alleges that she fraudulently obtained Sh3.7 million from the Murang'a County government for the purchase of 13 acres of land in Mweiga.

She also acquired Sh600,000 for the blasting of boreholes on the said Mweiga land.

Ms Waigwe was further charged that on July 1, 2014, as a director of Top Image Media Consultants Limited, she unlawfully received Sh3 million from the Murang'a County government.

In another count, the former Murang'a County First Lady was accused of receiving Sh500,000 from Top Image Media Consultants Limited knowing that the money had been corruptly obtained from the county government.

Defence lawyers Wilfred Nyamu and Peter Wanyama applied for her release on bail, saying the charges were bailable.

The prosecution did not oppose the bail application, saying the case was similar to another in which the former governor was charged.

The prosecution did not oppose the bail application, saying the case was similar to another in which the former governor was charged.

The court released her on a cash bail of Sh1 million and ordered her case to be mentioned with that of her husband in two weeks.