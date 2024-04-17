Mwangi Wa Iria’s wife arraigned in Sh140m graft case

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria’s wife, Ms Jane Kimani, and her brother Solomon Kimani were arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts Wednesday over the alleged theft of Sh140 million from the county government.

The two suspects appeared before Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki but did not take plea after another court halted their prosecution.

The bid to have them charged was nipped in the bud following an order by the Murang’a High Court.

Defence lawyer Wilfred Nyamu informed the Nairobi court that the accused persons had filed a petition before a court in the neighbouring county.

High Court order

The lawyer then served a copy of the ruling made by Justice Cecilia Githua of the Murang'a High Court's Constitution and Human Rights Division.

Lady Justice Cecilia Githua granted orders barring the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Inspector General of Police, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations from arresting and prosecuting the accused.

"Pending the hearing and determination of that petition by the three applicants interim orders staying and restraining the respondents by either themselves or agents from implementing the DPP's decision contained in his letter dated April 13, 2024," Justice Githua stated in the ruling.

Warrant of arrest

State prosecutor, Jeremiah Walusala, confirmed receipt of the orders by Justice Githua.

However, the prosecution said the orders granted by the High Court were only for the two and not the seven co-accused persons.