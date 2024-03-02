Wycliffe Oparanya

The growing list of prominent families with multi-million shilling graft cases

From left top: Former governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) Okoth Obado (Migori), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro and Kwale Head of Treasury Vincent Mbito.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  •    In Embakasi North, EACC is after area MP in a probe into procurement irregularities totalling Sh51.3 million.
  •     Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro has also been prosecuted alongside 12 others, including her husband Ferdinand Masha, over Sh49 million spent on what prosecutors say was on a non-existent school.
  •      Also ongoing is the trial of Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and 19 others who were charged with various corruption related offenses in 2020.


Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM MPs on the spot for fake mileage claims

     Parliament

  2. PREMIUM How Ruto, Raila Bills will change politics

    Kalonzo Musyoka

  3. PREMIUM How LSK boss won tough race to be president

    Faith Odhiambo

  4. PREMIUM Who is abducting Garissa men? Police vs locals

    Security personnel