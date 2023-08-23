EACC says Sh1.3bn embezzled in Kakamega under Wycliffe Oparanya

At least Sh1.3 billion was embezzled from Kakamega’s public purse under former governor Wycliffe Oparanya through through proxies and associates, the anti-grant agency said on Wednesday.

Oparanya was questioned at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters in Nairobi over alleged procurement irregularities.

EACC sleuths cited alleged embezzlement of funds from the county government of Kakamega in the period between March 2013 and May 2023.

Anti-graft officials take away computers from the the home of former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya (centre) on August 23, 2023. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

They spent most of the morning of Wednesday searching his residences in Nairobi and Kakamega counties.

His lawyer Ken Nyaundi told the Nation that EACC officials arrived at his Nairobi residence armed with a search warrant.

"They had a search warrant and we could not stop them from doing what they wanted. We are currently at the EACC headquarters and we will communicate further," said Mr Nyaundi.

When the Nation team arrived at his city residence on Forest Edge Road, a total of six uniformed police officers and two vehicles belonging to the EACC were on the premises.

The EACC officers searched all vehicles leaving the compound belonging to the family.

A police officer blocks journalists from taking pictures at the home of former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya on August 23, 2023. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Drama ensued when the EACC team left his residence as the officers demanded that he be driven in their official vehicle, which the political leader and his lawyer vehemently opposed.

The lawyer argued that the EACC officials did not have a warrant and there was no way he could allow them to leave with his client.

"We agreed instead to go to the EACC and hear what they have to say," said Mr Nyaundi.

In Butere, EACC officers had camped at his rural Mabole home since morning as they conducted a search for documents.

Tight security at gate of Butere home belonging to former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as EACC officers leave with documents obtained from search. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

They arrived at Mr Oparanya's home at 9.53am and conducted a thorough four-hour search of his house. The officers' intentions were to seize any documentary evidence and electronic devices linked to improper acquisition of property via proceeds of crime and irregular procurement processes while he served as Governor.

This follows preliminary investigations that reportedly revealed funds were transferred into bank accounts of contractors who were engaged by Kakamega County after which money was withdrawn in cash.



“The said money is suspected to have been deposited by persons closely associated with the respondent into various bank and Sacco accounts belonging to the respondent...in an intricate scheme of concealing the money,” reads an EACC report in part.

Mr Oparanya, a close ally of opposition leader Raila Odinga, is a former chairman of the Council of Governors and currently deputy party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).