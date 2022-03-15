The EACC headquarters in Nairobi.

Integrity Centre, the EACC headquarters in Nairobi. More than Sh8 billion is at the centre of ongoing court cases facing 12 families, tender tycoons and business partners.

Families battling Sh8 billion corruption cases

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

More than Sh8 billion is at the centre of ongoing court cases facing 12 families, tender tycoons and business partners implicated in corruption and tax evasion.

