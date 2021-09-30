It's 7 years jail and Sh900m fine for businessman who looted Youth Fund

Mukuria Ngamau Director of Quorandum Ltd youth fund court

Mr Mukuria Ngamau, the Director of Quorandum Ltd, leaves the Anti-corruption Court in Milimani, Nairobi on September 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Businessman Mukuria Ngamau will serve a mandatory seven-year jail term and pay a hefty penalty of Sh900 million for defrauding Kenyan taxpayers through illicit payments siphoned from a national fund intended to finance youths’ businesses. 

