EACC arrests 6 senior Vihiga County officials suspected of graft

Vihiga County headquarters

Vihiga County headquarters. EACC detectives on March 10, 2022 arrested six officials of the Vihiga County government suspected of corruption.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested six officials of the Vihiga County government suspected of corruption, abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property and conflict of interest.

