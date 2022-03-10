EACC arrests 6 senior Vihiga County officials suspected of graft

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested six officials of the Vihiga County government suspected of corruption, abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property and conflict of interest.

The crimes were allegedly committed during the 2014/15 financial year and involved irregularly awarded tenders worth Sh21 million.

EACC Spokesman Yasin Amaro confirmed the arrests of the officers on Thursday, some of whom are former county staff while others still hold senior positions in the devolved unit.

"I can only confirm that three of the culprits are held at Kakamega Police Station. We are yet to know the custody in which the remaining suspects are detained," Mr Amaro said in a text message.

EACC said the arrests were made after the Director of Public Prosecutions approved charges against the officers and noted that they will be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property and conflict of interest.

Procurement irregularities

The anti-corruption agency said the latest development follows investigations into procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of tenders for the supply of toners and provision of capacity building and development of a risk management policy.

According to EACC, the officers will be charged at Kakamega Law Courts on Friday.

EACC said its investigations unearthed different payments, including one of Sh8 million for capacity building and the development of a risk management policy but services were not offered.