Margaret Nyakang’o

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o during an interview with the Sunday Nation on November 5, 2021.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Shame of 22 counties sitting on development funds

kimanthi

By  Kennedy Kimanthi

Regional Editor, Central and Northern Kenya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Development projects were allocated a measly Sh3.5 billion, which was not utilised.
  • Failure to spend the money could mean the counties did not have approved budgets.

About half of the counties did not utilise their development funds in the first quarter of this financial year, dealing a blow to critical sectors of health, water and infrastructure.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.