EACC picks out corruption loopholes in counties

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has identified the biggest corruption conduits in counties that include use of revenue at source, fraudulent acquisition of public property, payments for works not done and irregular procurement and recruitment.

This is according to EACC’s Corruption Risk Assessment (CRA) programme that aims at identifying and addressing systemic weakness, loopholes and opportunities that can be exploited to perpetuate unethical practices.

So far, the commission has done risk assessment in 22 counties -- Kwale, Kilifi, Kajiado, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Busia, Homa Bay, Kisii, Laikipia, Kericho, Vihiga, Taita Taveta, Kiambu, Kitui, Kisumu, Narok, Nakuru, Embu, Makueni, Nyandarua, Nandi and Nyamira.

EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala on Monday said the commission had launched a similar drive in Bungoma, which he said will help identify loopholes used to siphon public funds.

"Through the risk assessments, we have noted weaknesses, loopholes and opportunities for corruption and unethical practices that have been exploited leading to pilferage, theft, wastage and denial of services," said Archbishop (Rtd) Wabukala at the Kabula Pastoral Centre in Bungoma when he launched the exercise.

Improving performance

Dr Wabukala said the risk assessment will provide counties with concrete advice for strengthening governance systems, management and service delivery.

The exercise that is set to run for three weeks will look into systems, practices and procedures of county executives and staff.

"It is a preventive strategy and not a law enforcement one. It is premised on the understanding that prevention is better than cure. I, therefore, urge all of you to embrace this crucial assessment and fully support our officers," Dr Wabukala said.

The archbishop said EACC sleuths will conduct formal and informal interviews with management and staff and analyse documents, contracts, operational circulars, complaint letters, minutes of various committees and internal and external correspondence.

The team will also observe work processes and procedures and carry out spot checks in service delivery areas and projects.

"I therefore request for cooperation and provision of such all documents throughout the assessment. The documentation and information gathered in the course of the examination will be handled with utmost confidentiality," he said.

Dr Wabukala said that EACC officers will undertake the task for seven working days in the executive and three working days in the assembly.

He noted that devolution can only be achieved through robust systems and procedures of work that ensure transparency and ethical behaviour and that the risk assessment exercise would help counties in their mandate rather than hinder their work.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati pledged the county’s support adding that the exercise was timely in strengthening the devolved unit.

Staff cooperation

County assembly speaker Emmanuel Situma said the move will help the assembly contain graft, promising staff cooperation.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Wabukala has said the resignation of two commissioners last week will not hinder the working of the agency.

Dr Wabukala said due process will be followed in picking other commissioners.

Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia resigned in a huff last week, with State House saying President Uhuru Kenyatta had accepted their resignations.

No explanation was offered for their exits.

Quorum

The two commissioners, who had less than four months in their terms, were appointed for a six-year term on December 17, 2015.

"As the commission is by now, it has enough quorum to execute its mandate and there is no cause for alarm,” Dr Wabukala said.