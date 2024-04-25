Daniel arap Moi

Why Moi grandson held funds drive to raise hospital cash

Former President the late Daniel arap Moi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
kimanthi

By  Joseph Openda  &  Kennedy Kimanthi

What you need to know:

  • The fate of the Moi family played out during a fundraiser for the former president's 14-year-old grandson.
  • Jonathan Moi's widow had earlier made a public appeal, asking well-wishers to donate money for her son's treatment.
  • The public appeal by Moi's daughter-in-law has brought to light the complexities surrounding the distribution of Mzee Moi's vast Sh300 billion estate.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How Ruto scuttled Sh200m procurement in UDA polls

    President William Ruto

  2. PREMIUM Floods update: Why deadly uplands floods cause panic in coastal counties

    A flooded section of North Horr-Marsabit road

  3. PREMIUM Swarup Mishra’s woes deepen with planned auction of prime Mediheal properties

    Mishra

  4. PREMIUM Flashy pastor Wanjohi in Sh600m jobs scam on DCI’s no-fly list

    Pastor James Wanjohi