Why Moi grandson held funds drive to raise hospital cash

He was president for over two decades and ruled with an iron fist, condemning anyone who dared to stand in his way to a life of abjection and penury. At his death he was regarded an African statesman and one of the wealthiest individuals in the country, and indeed the continent.

But just four years after his death, some members of the family of former President Daniel arap Moi can barely afford basics, including medical care.

A succession battle that is playing out in court has kept the millions he left in banks, where they lie untouched as some of his kin struggle to make ends meet.

The fate of the larger Moi family played out in Nakuru on Wednesday during a fundraiser in aid of the former head of state’s 14-year-old grandson who was in need of medical treatment.

The harambee, led by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, President William Ruto’s right-hand man and confidant, has been interpreted in different circles to mean the continuation of a well calculated plan to neuter the Moi family’s political influence in the Rift valley where Dr Ruto hails from, yet it also exposes the grim situation in the ex-president’s estate.

The son of Moi’s first-born son, the late Jonathan Toroitich, is suffering from a rare type of cancer, but has been unable to receive treatment due to financial constraints.

Jonathan Toroitich Moi. He died in Nakuru on April 19, 2019. Photo credit: Pool

Jonathan’s widow had earlier made a public appeal, pleading with well-wishers for financial contributions to treat her son’s condition.

The Rift Valley leaders, in response to the appeal, managed to raise a total of Sh6,150,000 towards the medical bill.

“We now want you to prepare for the trip to India to begin the child’s treatment. It is better to be told of a shortage of funds when the treatment has already begun than when it has not. This is a young child who needs to be taken care of by society,” said Mr Sudi.

Other leaders who attended the event included Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek and former Soi MP Caleb Kositany. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Transport CS Kipuchumba Murkomen and Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii sent their contributions.

“We have hearts that break when someone is in need; we should come forth to support them not for political mileage but for the humanitarian side so that they can live a comfortable life,” said Mr Chelugui.

Although there was no politics in the event, the leaders’ decision to contribute for the wealthy family has raised the political antennae in the Rift Valley.

In the run-up to the last general elections, the politicians are among the few that displayed bravado, brashness and had a penchant for taking a rare dig at the Moi family, especially former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

The Kanu leader, who lost his seat to UDA’s William Cheptumo in the last election, was in 2020 picked to lead the Moi empire and has been under pressure to plan his next political move after his camp lost to President Ruto’s side in the 2022 polls.

The public appeal by Moi’s daughter-in-law in February this year brought to light the complexities surrounding the distribution of Mzee Moi’s vast Sh300 billion estate.

Currently, there is a succession case pending before the High Court and members have been tasked with identifying Jonathan’s property.

In a ruling last year, High Court judge Maureen Odera listed 19 beneficiaries of the estate of Jonathan, who died in April 2019.

His first wife Sylvia Toroitich was initially granted a temporary order to administer the estate, but the order was limited to offsetting bills and preserving the estate until the court made a final determination on the matter.

The judge had also directed each widow — Sylvia, Beatrice Mbuli and Faith Nyambura — to pick a representative to act as administrators of the estate.

Ms Sylvia Toroitich Moi, one of the widows of Jonathan Moi holding the portrait of her husband at their home in Kabimoi Farm in Eldama Ravine on April 21, 2019. Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

The house of Beatrice picked April (a daughter), Ashney Mary was picked to represent the house of Faith, while Fredrick Kibichi was picked to represent the fourth house.

But before the case was heard, Mr Clint Kiprono Moi, one of Jonathan’s sons, made an application in February for DNA tests to be conducted to confirm the true heirs of the estate of his late father.

"In the interest of justice and to promote quick determination of the cause, it is only fair and just that the biological children of the deceased be ascertained," Clint said in the application.

Clint said the application was necessitated by a move by some administrators to push for the distribution of the estate of the elder Moi without ascertaining Jonathan’s rightful beneficiaries.

The widow started fundraising online to cater for the treatment of her son, who is set to undergo surgery to remove cysts on his upper right jaw.

The 14-year-old boy required Sh2.5 million to undergo the surgery, according to a flier being circulated on social media platforms.

The late rally driver left behind a vast estate including cars and houses.

Former President Moi, who died on February 4, 2020, had listed his five sons — Jonathan, Raymond, John Mark, Philip and Gideon — as beneficiaries of the trust, in his Will.

Trustees hold the property, including the 931 hectares under Kabarak University for the benefit of their sons.

The former president had stated that upon the death of the sons, their children will take over the share held by their father.

To his three daughters — Jennifer Kositany, Doris Chepkorir and June Chebet (who died this month) were given Sh100 million each, in the Will.

Moi wrote the Will on November 15, 2005 and made an amendment on March 30, 2010.

Mr Kibichi has also filed an application in the Moi's succession case seeking a full , accurate and up-to-date list of assets and interests of Moi both in Kenya and abroad.

In the application dated August 24, 2023, the grandson also sought a list of assets held by Moi's nominees in Kenya and abroad.

Another of Jonathan’s son’s, Collins Kibet, is battling a child custody case that was filed by his ex-wife who accused him of neglecting his two children.

Mr Kibet, has on several occasions explained to the court the financial struggles he has endured that even saw him being chased out of his apartment after defaulting on rent payment claiming he had been sidelined by the estate administrator.

He is currently facing jail term for failing to honour court orders issued in June 2022 to support part of the children’s expenses amounting to Sh1.5 million per year.

His ex-wife Gladys Jeruto Tagi early this year instituted contempt proceedings against Mr Kibet who she said has never honoured any part of the court’s directive.

Summons by the court to have him appear before court to show cause why he should not be committed to civil jail for contempt have not been obeyed.

Ms Jeruto is now mulling at having the administrators of the estate of Moi and JT ordered to provide for Mr Kibet’s children, arguing that they are entitled to the benefits of the estate.

Before the initiative by the Rift Valley leaders to fundraise for the treatment of Moi’s grandson, her mother had filed a case in court seeking orders to compel the administrator of Moi’s estate, lawyer Zehrabhanu Janmohamed, compelled to release Sh2.5 million for her son’s treatment as they awaited the outcome of an inheritance case pending before court.



