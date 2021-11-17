Waititu slapped with new corruption charges

Ferdinard Waititu

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu at the Milimani law Courts Nairobi on March 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu has been slapped with new corruption charges that raise the amount of public funds allegedly stolen to over Sh600 million.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.