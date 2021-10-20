DPP allowed to add more charges against Obado in graft case

Okoth Obado

Migori Governor Okoth Obado before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi at the anti-corruption courts in Nairobi on October 13, 2021 during the hearing of his graft case.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Director of Public Prosecution has been allowed to bring more charges against Migori Governor Okoth Obado over Sh73.4 million that he and his kin allegedly received as kickbacks from county contractors.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.