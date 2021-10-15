Breaking News: Irate mob kills self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala

Okoth Obado
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Witness: Obado pocketed Sh2.6bn from county deals 

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The governor is facing multimillion-shilling graft charges alongside 10 others, including his four children.
  • Companies owned by the governor’s close associates were awarded multimillion-shilling tenders by the county government.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado allegedly pocketed Sh2.6 billion from the county government through 23 trading companies linked to his family and business associates during his first term.

