Obado graft case starts, 59 witnesses lined up

Migori Governor Okoth Obado

Migori Governor Okoth Obado when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi at the Anti-corruption Court in Nairobi on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 during the hearing of his graft case involving loss of Sh73.4 million in Migori County.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti  &  Jurgen Nambeka

What you need to know:

  • The court heard the charges filed against the accused include conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property and money laundering.
  • The magistrate heard that the entities are companies registered in the names of individuals who are family members of Mr Kagwa.

The corruption case against Migori governor Okoth Obado, his four children and others has begun with the Director of Public Prosecution disclosing a total of Sh256.7million was irregularly siphoned from the county.

