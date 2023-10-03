Oparanya's fate in graft probe now lies with DPP, says EACC chair Oginde

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairman David Oginde says the commission has completed probe into corruption claims against former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Speaking when he appeared before the National Dialogue Committee on Tuesday, Bishop Oginde said the commission had forwarded the file to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for action.

In August, EACC said at least Sh1.3 billion was embezzled from Kakamega’s public purse under Mr Oparanya through through proxies and associates.

Mr Oparanya was questioned at the EACC headquarters in Nairobi over alleged procurement irregularities.

EACC sleuths cited alleged embezzlement of funds from the county government of Kakamega in the period between March 2013 and May 2023.

But the former Kakamega governor has accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of using graft allegations to get him to switch his political allegiance from Azimio leader Raila Odinga to President William Ruto.