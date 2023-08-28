Wycliffe Oparanya claims Kenya Kwanza wants his support

Former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya has accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of using graft allegations to get him to switch his political allegiance from Azimio leader Raila Odinga to President William Ruto.

Mr Oparanya claimed the government asked him to abandon the opposition leader during last week's raids by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officials and help market President Ruto in Western region ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mr Oparanya, who was speaking in Vihiga County, said President Ruto wants him to be his "key person in the vote-rich Western Kenya", which is why the government is "harassing him with arrests and graft allegations".

The claims come less than a week after the EACC raided his homes in Nairobi and Kakamega over alleged mismanagement of Sh1.3 billion when he was Kakamega county boss.

"No amount of intimidation will make me abandon my loyalty to Raila Odinga," Mr Oparanya vowed.

Adding: "Kenya Kwanza wants me to join the government and abandon the opposition. Ruto has Mudavadi and Wetang'ula. Let him stick to them and leave me alone.

His sentiments were echoed by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Mr Osotsi urged President Ruto to stop seeking political support from the ODM deputy leader and instead focus on working with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula.

"I am the chairperson of the Public Accounts and Investments Committee in the Senate and I can say that I have gone through the audit reports and Oparanya is clean. So, anyone who wants information on how Oparanya used the funds should come and ask me. Those who wanted to arrest him have other motives and we want to tell them that we will remain steadfast in ODM," said Mr Osotsi.