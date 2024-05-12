The ‘unholy alliance’ between the church and politicians

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and his Kitutu Chache South counterpart Anthony Kibagendi during a church function in Bomachoge Borabu, Kisii County. The event was marred by conflict. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The pulpit has been turned into a platform for spewing hatred, division, discord and blatant lies with the often packed congregation offering a ready audience.
  • But even after moving to ban politicians from the pulpit in 2021, the two have been unable to keep a safe distance from each other, losing the control they had in the early 1990s at the height of the clamour for a return to multiparty democracy.
  • The Catholic Church banned politicians from the pulpit in 2021.

