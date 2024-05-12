Harambee starts charcoal seller

Grace to grass: Former Harambee Stars defender now charcoal seller

Patrick Namai, 58, with pieces of wood to burn in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County, on Thursday. He burns and sells charcoal for a living.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation 

By  Gabriel Kudaka

What you need to know:

  • Despite Namai’s impressive football CV, many locals – some being his customers – do not have an idea of his glorious past.
  • Namai’s pleas for help from authorities are echoed by Hassan Mungare, a village elder.
  • “To be honest, I just know him as a charcoal seller. I have never known he brought honour to this country. Authorities need to come to his rescue,” Mungare says.

