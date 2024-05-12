UN chief : CBOs play key role in tackling global challenges

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General (SG) Antonio Guterres has from across the globe to keep working with the global body for a better future.

He called for an ‘honest and bold’ conversation among governments and CBOs to drive the shared vision at a time the world is faced with a myriad of challenges.

In his address at the closing ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya of the inaugural UN Civil Society conference held in Africa, Mr Guterres affirmed that the involvement of CBOs was crucial to tackling the many problems being faced by the world today, including when responding to crisis, closing the digital divides, and revitalising the collective approach to peace and security.

“Time and again, I have witnessed the enormous impact of civil society in every corner of the world. I see you easing suffering, pushing for peace and justice, mobilizing for change,” he applauded.

He stressed, “We need to be informed by your frontline know-how; We need your can-do attitude to overcome obstacles and find innovative solutions.”

Mr Gueterres said the globe needs the CBOs networks, knowledge and contacts to implement solutions, and to persuade governments to act.

“Your contributions have been indispensable, and I thank you,” he stated,

He acknowledged the role they play in feeding the hungry, standing up for truth, advancing gender equality, and propelling sustainable development.

“Keep working with us to build a better world. Many of you work at great personal risk. Climate activists are being criminalised and persecuted; human rights defenders are threatened; and humanitarians killed,” he praised.

He continued, “At the national level, civil society is an essential bridge between people and their representatives – part of the glue that holds democracies together. And what is true for national politics must be true for global politics.”

Mr Guterres stressed that honest dialogue among the players will drive the globe towards a shared vision for all reinvigorated multilateralism, a better and brighter future for all.

He noted, “Today, we are entangled in crises: Sustainable development is under threat. Conflicts are erupting with alarming frequency and horrifying results. Inequality and poverty are tearing societies apart.”

Mr Guterres extended an olive branch to the CBOs to bring their spirit to the so-called ‘Action Days’ being held in connection with this September’s highly anticipated UN Summit of the Future in New York, USA.

He asked them to engage their governments to demand ambitious commitments at that event.

The SG at the meetings’ wrap stated that many developing countries are being suffocated by debt, and a cost-of-living crisis.

“Climate chaos is knocking communities off their feet – with the poorest suffering the most. And new technologies – particularly artificial intelligence – are creating new threats, while fuelling old bigotries and divisions.”

He added that these terrible trends are playing out brutally in Africa.

“These crises demand international solutions. But the international system is not up to the task. The United Nations Security Council is paralysed by geopolitical divides, incapable of acting together on clear violations of international law,” he faulted.

He went on, “The international financial system is outdated, dysfunctional and unjust. Debt relief mechanisms are totally inadequate, leaving countries marooned in a sea of exorbitant interest payments and debt service costs.”

According to the SG, many international institutions mirror the world in, which they were founded almost eighty years ago.

“Developing countries are underrepresented and under-served. And civil society is often marginalised,” he noted.

He underscored the need to reform and revitalise multilateralism so that it reflects the realities of today, and fit to face the challenges ahead.

“The report I presented on Our Common Agenda sets out the vision for a more inclusive, networked and effective multilateralism. A multilateralism where the contribution of civil society are recognised as central – not a token or an afterthought.”

He said the Summit of the Future is a key moment to drive forward our vision for renewed multilateralism. On the road to the Summit, we are striving to fully engage civil society.

He told CBOs that their contributions have been indispensable and the new Impact Coalitions promises a new era of engagement.

He underscored the importance of the summit, saying it is a chance to push progress on the issues that matter to all.

“Our fight is one fight: Creating a better world and a brighter future for all,” he stated.

President William Ruto praised the work of the CBOs, announcing his government’s decision to operationalise the Public Benefits Organisations (PBOs) Act, 2013 that has not been in force for 15 years.

Dr Ruto outlined his government’s commitment in recognition of the civil society sector, stating that the Act now consolidated the operations of civil society into one predictable legal regime, making it easier for civil society, including those from outside of Kenya, to operate.

“We are determined to reinvigorate our development agenda by harnessing the organizing and advocacy power of civil society,” he said.