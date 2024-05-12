Antonio Guterres

UN chief : CBOs play key role in tackling global challenges

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an ‘honest and bold’ conversation among governments and CBOs to drive the shared vision at a time the world is faced with a myriad of challenges.

Photo credit: File

By  Roselyne Obala

What you need to know:

  • “Keep working with us to build a better world. Many of you work at great personal risk. Climate activists are being criminalised and persecuted; human rights defenders are threatened; and humanitarians killed,” praised the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General (SG) Antonio Guterres.
  • He continued, “At the national level, civil society is an essential bridge between people and their representatives – part of the glue that holds democracies together. And what is true for national politics must be true for global politics.”

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Committee saves Linturi’s job in fertiliser scandal

    Mithika Linturi

  2. PREMIUM The most memorable thing that my mother taught me

    Mothers Day women leaders

  3. PREMIUM The ‘unholy alliance’ between the church and politicians

  4. PREMIUM The road driving a wedge between Kenya and France

    Mau Summit Highway

  5. PREMIUM Grace to grass: Former Harambee Stars defender now charcoal seller

    Harambee starts charcoal seller