Fearless and bold young women protesters: This is why we showed up

Traditionally, protests in the country have been male-dominated with women confining themselves to safe spaces and sidelines, never at the forefront.

However, it is a “new dawn” as women boldly assert their presence both on social media platforms, and on the ground.

Women are no longer mere spectators but active architects of the discourse. Through hashtags and shared stories, women have mobilised communities, fostering solidarity and unity in pursuit of justice.

They have showed up in big numbers marching shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts, undeterred by adversity or intimidation. Their faces bear the marks of resilience, determination, and unwavering resolve.

Hanifa Safia stood up to be counted among trailblazing young women protesters, despite police intimidation. The journalist at Eastleigh Voice has been at the forefront in rejecting the controversial Finance Bill, 2024 both on social media platforms and during the “Occupy Parliament” protests.

Street protests

Nation.Africa met Maureen Mburuga during the anti-tax street protests that have rocked many parts of the country. The 18-year-old university student was armed with a mask and litre of bottled water.

Maureen said that the reason she was on the streets was because the government has completely misplaced it priorities.

“This government needs to listen to us. For years, we have been having unstable governments, runaway corruption and selfish interests… you can't be spending billions of shillings travelling but cannot help people displaced by floods. That is crazy, and we will not take it,” she said enthusiastically.

In addition, Maureen said MPs who voted “yes” for the Finance Bill, 2024 should be removed from office because they are not representing the electorate.

“We have read the Bill, and those claiming that we haven't are undermining us. Next year I will be doing my internship, and I'm uncertain of the pay because organisations are not doing well…so this Bill affects all of us,” she said.

Embodying boldness and resolute, Maureen said that the set books she read in high school have been an eye-opener because they reflect what is happening.

“Do your parents know you are on the streets?” We ask.

Financial adviser

“Mother and father, I’m sure I have made my point clear that I will be on the streets. Concerning school, my university understands us and it cancelled all classes today,” she said.

Like Maureen, Shelly Kisala, a financial adviser, is vocal about her rights as a woman. Shelly said she is committed to fighting for the rights of Kenyans.

“When life is hard, it does not choose whether you are a woman or a man. Our government betrayed us, they lied with their empty words. But I hope they will consider us because not every Kenyan can afford a good lifestyle,” she said.

As an orphan and a firstborn, Shelly looks after her two younger siblings. The 23-year-old buys food, and pays rent and school fees for her siblings.

“It won't be fair if I don't join the rest in speaking out about the Finance Bill,” Shelly said, adding that by joining the protests she was doing her civic duty.

“When you go to any supermarket, the price of sanitary towels is high. Why should items that are essential to women be overpriced? Asked the first time protester.

Shelly said some leaders are not aware the price of food is high because they have comfortable lifestyles and earn fat salaries.

Nation.Africa also spoke to Elsy Sigana, 25, a nutritionist who arrived for the protests at 7.30am armed with a green whistle. Elsy said she does not see the point of looking for a job because even doctors are not paid, and the taxes are too high.

“As women we have to prove that we can’t be intimidated. Traditionally, we’re used to a woman’s place being at home, but that has to change. I had to step out and be heard,” she said.

Miriam Maina, 28, a social work and community developer from Loitoktok left her seven-month old daughter at home to join the protests. She said the cost of sanitary towels is too expensive for most women

Consultant accountant Lilian Isaboke, 34, said the government has been taking Kenyans for a ride. Lilian said that she joined the protests to secure a better future for her children.

Sanitary towels

As a social work and community developer working for an organisation in Loitoktok, Miriam shares that every day she deals with women without sanitary towels and the fact that the government wants to tax them, the number of women needing the sanitary towels will quadruple.

"Currently, we are training the women to make the reusable pads but there is no water. We have issues that are recurring and the MPs are not helping."

Cruising through the streets, Nation.Africa met with 34-year-old Lilian Isaboke, who came out to protest saying the government has been taking its citizens for a ride.

"We did not elect our MPs to represent their selfish reasons but to represent us in parliament. The fact that they could come online and abuse us saying we should do what we think we can do that is not the right thing to do.

As a mother of two children in Generation Alpha, Lilian adds that taking the day off to protest means that her children might be secured for a better future.

"This is my third time I'm on the streets from when the Reject Finance Bill protests began. I have never been before but this time my voice has to be heard."