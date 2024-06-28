LSK president Faith Odhiambo: 'Critics thought I couldn't stand up to power'

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo, who has been in the news for calling the government’s bluff in the course of anti-tax protests, had many doubters when she sought to lead the lawyers’ lobby.

Some thought she was too young and timid, but she was unfazed. She spoke to Winnie Onyando about her journey to the top of the legal field.



“When I finished high school in 2003, I was heartbroken. Despite my best efforts, I scored a B, which did not secure me a spot at the University of Nairobi (UoN). It had been my dream university, and I had always wanted to study law.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo before addressing journalists on the growing concerns surrounding the implementation of the National Fertilizer Subsidy Programme at the LSK headquarters in Nairobi on April 22, 2024. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation

Back then, if you wanted to study law, you either went to the University of Nairobi or Moi University. And to join the University of Nairobi, you had to get, I think, a B+. I watched my friends join their preferred universities while I remained behind. I was devastated.

But my mother’s pragmatic approach kept me from giving up. She encouraged me to pursue other courses while waiting for another opportunity.

Despite my passion for law, I enrolled in accounting courses, studied French, and pursued the Certified Public Secretaries (CPS) qualification through the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB).

My father, an academician and lecturer at Maseno University then, offered invaluable support. He advised me to make lemonade with the lemons life handed me, assuring me that setbacks were temporary.

In 2004, while waiting to join the University of Nairobi, the Catholic University of Eastern Africa opened its doors to law student applicants.

I applied, I got in, and began my journey in the legal field.

My passion for law was sparked early on during my time at Hospital Hill Primary School, around Class Six.

Watching the TV series “The Practice” fuelled my desire to become an advocate. My father was incredibly supportive of my aspirations, and my argumentative nature seemed to fit well with the legal profession.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo launched her bid for the presidency of the society at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Karen, on February 3, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi| Nation

In secondary school, I excelled in both sciences and history. My mother always told us that no subject was gender-specific and that we could excel in anything we set our minds to.

This, combined with a competitive spirit shared with my brother, drove me to excel, especially in history. My love for reading novels and discussing them with my father further enriched my analytical and reasoning skills, laying a strong foundation for my future legal career.

After completing my law degree at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, I pursued a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law and later an LLM (Hons) in International Commercial Law with European Law from the University of Kent in the UK.

Currently, I am pursuing my PhD at the University of Nairobi, focusing on critical and contemporary legal issues such as competition law, consumer protection law, and telecommunications law.

My professional journey began at the Competition Authority of Kenya, where I advised on legal provisions regarding violations under restrictive trade practices, merger transactions, and consumer protection complaints.

This role allowed me to explore new areas in Kenyan law and consult widely, significantly shaping my legal expertise.

Leadership has always been a significant part of my career.

After returning from my studies in the UK in 2013, I rejoined the Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) and became an active member, attending meetings and events and serving on the Young Lawyers Committee.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo during an interview at the offices of Ombok and Owuor Advocates in Nairobi on March 2, 2024.



Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation

FIDA provided me with mentorship and opportunities to grow, connecting me with influential figures like Martha Karua, [a longtime politician and a former Minister for Justice] and Martha Koome [the Chief Justice and the President of the Supreme Court of Kenya]

These experiences pushed me out of my comfort zone and prepared me for greater leadership roles.

I vied for various positions within FIDA, eventually serving as board secretary twice.

This experience gave me the confidence to move to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), despite my initial skepticism.

Campaigning for a position at LSK was challenging, involving six months of intense campaigning, national debates, and dealing with online insults.

Critics questioned my ability to balance my roles as a new mother and a leader, but with support from my mother, husband, and friends, I persevered.

Stereotypes

Some suggested I should stay home with my child and husband, questioning my ability to handle the pressures of leadership.

Critics doubted my capacity to stand before President without faltering, to bear the pressure, multitask, and endure long meetings.

My age also became a focal point of criticism, with suggestions that I needed to appear more mature to be elected as LSK president.

Despite these challenges, I have learned to embrace who I am and take pride in my identity.

My recent victory as the 51st President of the LSK marks a significant milestone. As the second female president of the LSK after Raychelle Omamo, my election is a testament to my dedication and commitment to the legal profession. Throughout my career, selfless service has been my guiding principle.

From my time on the Young Lawyer’s Committee and the Board of FIDA Kenya to my terms on the Law Society Council, I have always prioritised the needs of those I represent.

When it comes to balancing work, motherhood, and being a wife, I would say it is very challenging, and I don’t believe in the notion of a perfect work-life balance. At times, one aspect of life will inevitably take precedence over another. Sometimes, I am a great mother; other times, I excel as LSK president; and sometimes, I focus on being a good wife.

It’s impossible to be equally excellent in all roles simultaneously.

Arsenal fan

Despite this, I make every effort to spend quality time with my child.

Whether it’s dropping him off at school, singing together in the car, helping with his homework, or reading bedtime stories, I cherish these moments.

One principle I live by is to leave work behind when I come home.

I ensure that I complete my work for the day so that I can fully focus on my family when I am with them.

I acknowledge that I may not be the mother who spends every evening with my child or takes him to school every day, but I dedicate Sundays to family, avoiding any professional commitments.

Success in this balancing act is largely due to the support of my partner and colleagues.

Having a supportive network makes a significant difference in managing the demands of work and family life.

For leisure, I enjoy swimming, watching football as an Arsenal fan, going to the gym, and reading.

At the LSK, my goal is to bring positive change, particularly for the younger generation of lawyers, by helping them feel integrated and supported within society.

I also aspire to see the LSK building project completed during my tenure and to improve the way we care for and treat advocates.