Anti-tax protests: Youths light candles in honour of fallen colleagues

Youths in Nairobi on Sunday, June 30, lit candles in honour of their colleagues who were killed during the nationwide protests against Finance Bill 2024.

The group, known as GenZ, also spent most of the day visiting those admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The group first gathered at Jeevanjee Gardens in the Central Business District where they lit candles.

Youths queue at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on June 30, 2024 to visit their colleagues who were shot and injured by police officers during anti-Finance Bill protests Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

One of them said they had to keep changing their meeting point to avoid drama and running battles with the police.

"We were supposed to meet at Uhuru Park but we found that there was a heavy police presence there as well as at Greens Park, so we decided to meet here at Jivanjee," said Albert Kamau.

After lighting the candles, they decided to walk to KNH to meet their injured fellow protesters who had been admitted to the hospital.

At KNH, the team also wanted to donate blood, but they were informed that the activity wouldn't take place until Monday, July 1, 2024.

According to the Kenya Human Rights Commission, a total of 23 people lost their lives during the protests while more than 35 others are still missing.

However, those who were hospitalised have been given a reprieve after their hospital bills were partially or fully paid following a fundraising campaign.

Mid last week, one of the protesters, identified as Ms Hanifa Adan, started a Mchanga contribution aimed at sorting out hospital bills and taking care of funeral expenses for those affected by the protests, which saw Kenyans raise over Sh20 million.

Halfswa Wanjiku holds a photo of her brother Ibrahim Kamau who died during anti-Finance Bill protests after lighting candles at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on June 30 2024. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Since Friday, Ms Adan has been paying the bills of those in hospitals across the country, as well as sending money to families who have lost loved ones.

For two weeks, protesters have been demonstrating across the country against the Finance Bill 2024.