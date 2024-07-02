Liveblog: Kenyan youth stage #OccupyEverywhere protests

Vin Kwach, a Mombasa protester who was shot and injured on the hand last week, is back in today's #OccupyEverywhere demos.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan youth, mostly Generation Z, are back on the streets in what has been dubbed #OccupyEverywhere protests against President William Ruto's regime.
  • The now weekly demos, which are taking a heavy toll on East Africa's largest economy, have persisted despite Dr Ruto extending an olive branch to the young people.
  • On Sunday, the president said he was ready for either face-to-face or virtual talks via X's Twitter Spaces.
  • The demos have also continued even after the Head of State bowed to the protesters' pressure and declined to sign the contentious Finance Bill 2024 into law. 


In the headlines