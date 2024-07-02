Liveblog: Kenyan youth stage #OccupyEverywhere protests
What you need to know:
- Kenyan youth, mostly Generation Z, are back on the streets in what has been dubbed #OccupyEverywhere protests against President William Ruto's regime.
- The now weekly demos, which are taking a heavy toll on East Africa's largest economy, have persisted despite Dr Ruto extending an olive branch to the young people.
- On Sunday, the president said he was ready for either face-to-face or virtual talks via X's Twitter Spaces.
- The demos have also continued even after the Head of State bowed to the protesters' pressure and declined to sign the contentious Finance Bill 2024 into law.