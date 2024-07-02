Foreign embassies warn nationals as protests resume in Nairobi

Several foreign embassies in Kenya have issued safety advisories to their citizens as protests resumed in Nairobi and across the country on Tuesday.

The US, Ukraine, Russia, and Poland, said on their social media accounts they were advising their nationals to avoid crowded places, especially in towns now seen as hotspots of protests.

The US embassy in Nairobi announced the cancellation of the normal working schedule on Tuesday and the closure of its offices.

It also expressed its “regret” over the interruption of its normal schedule due to the protests that are expected to continue through the week across several counties.

“Even protests that seem peaceful can turn violent at any moment. Law enforcement has used water cannons, tear gas, and in some cases live ammunition in response to the protests,” the US statement said on Monday.

The American embassy said it had received reports of criminals who are camouflaging in the name of protesters who end up robbing people, assaulting innocent residents, and attacking vehicles using stones.

“Law enforcement has increased security checkpoints on roads. Crowds have blocked roads with debris. Traffic disruptions can be expected.”

Protesters have been gathering in Nairobi this morning. And though in smaller numbers than last week, police were already firing tear gas canisters to disperse any crowding. More protesters have been gathering in other cities as well including Mombasa and Kisumu.

Firing teargas

Last week, a court stopped police from firing teargas or using violent means on peaceful protesters until a case filed by a citizen is heard and determined.

Protesters have been gathering in cities across the country, initially to protest against the controversial Finance Bill 2024 which sought to raise some taxes and introduce new ones. But after President Ruto declined to sign it into law, some protesters have sought a government-wide purge of the corrupt and prevent wastage of public money.

More embassies have taken precautions.

“In connection with the possible holding of protest actions in the city of Nairobi on July 2-04, 2024, we advise you, if possible, to refrain from visiting the central part of the city and carefully monitor information from Kenyan law enforcement agencies,” Ukraine Embassy said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Russia also informed its citizens to be on the lookout and exercise caution saying, “There remains an increased risk of mass demonstrations in Nairobi and other cities in Kenya”

“July 2, 2024, it is recommended not to visit the central area of Nairobi. Please continue to take precautions,” it stated.

Last week, as protesters turned violent, several Western embassies in Nairobi asked for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing political impasse. They steered clear of the tax controversies, however.

When President Ruto withdrew the Bill, however, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised him, seeing it as a step towards lowering tensions in the country.

The President, while conceding defeat to the pressure from young Kenyans, said that the government will therefore have to borrow about one Sh1 trillion to fill the hole in the Finance Bill 2024.