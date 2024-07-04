Anti-government protests: Uneasy calm in the country as police keep watch

The wave of protests that has swept the country in recent weeks has subsided, with several streets in the capital Nairobi and other towns returning to normal.

Shops that had been closed every Tuesday and Thursday for the past three weeks were open and matatus and buses were plying their usual routes with the nonchalance of peaceful days.

Nevertheless, a few police officers were deployed at strategic points in the city centre in anticipation of any events.

There was no sign of protesters in Siaya town as businesses slowly reopened. Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

This change in the modus operandi of the Gen Zs, the initiators of the nationwide demonstrations against the controversial Finance Bill 2024, which has since been dropped, seems to have been caused by several factors.

The youth have used their social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, to urge their followers not to take to the streets after a wave of looting and theft disrupted their otherwise peaceful protests.

Boda boda riders wait for passengers at the Shanzu stage with no sign of protesters. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Intelligence and security agencies across the country believe that the orchestrators of the chaotic scenes witnessed across the country are being fuelled by hired goons, and have already launched a hunt for suspects who have infiltrated the protests.

Shops were closed in Homa Bay town. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Boniface Mwangi, one of the vocal activists who played a key role in mobilising the push against the 2024 Finance Bill, last Tuesday warned the Gen Zs against participating in the protests and even asked them to go home, saying thugs were now wreaking havoc in the name of protests.

A truce of sorts

There is currently a truce of sorts among the youth, who agree that their intended goal of getting the Finance Bill dropped has been achieved, a factor that has dulled their sharp claws against the government.

Also, with their theme of "we are peaceful" during the protests, the damage to property and loss of life they have witnessed is not exactly what they had planned, so they have decided to go back to the drawing board "to plan how we will push our reform agenda", one Gen Z posted on his X timeline.

By 11am, all the Nairobi streets and roads previously occupied by the protesters, including Kenyatta Avenue, Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya Street, as well as Khoja Bus Stop, Thika Expressway and Mombasa Road, were peaceful and traders were doing business as usual.

Traffic resumed in most parts of the city, although not as busy as usual. PSVs were picking up passengers at Kisumu's main bus station. Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

Instead of taking to the streets and risking a confrontation with the armed goons, the Gen Zs have opted for another means of expressing their displeasure with the way things are being run by the state, as well as mourning their departed comrades who died during the protests.

Concert in Uhuru Park

The main idea is to hold a concert in Uhuru Park on Sunday July 7, a date commonly known in Kenya as Saba Saba. It is a date remembered for the push of the second liberation movement in the 1990s, which sought to end the excesses of the government and demand democracy. In the end, the movement led to the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution, which prevented other political parties from registering in the country. As a result, Kenya became a multi-party state.

A spot check by Nation.Africa revealed that there was very little police presence in other areas of the CBD.

Kisii Hospital Road, the epicentre of recent protests, was peaceful as people went about their normal business. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

A police truck with anti-riot officers was stationed on Kenyatta Avenue and another in the Ngara area. A few police officers were also stationed on Moi Avenue, Parliament Road, Kenya National Archives and other places in the city.

Unlike the past two weeks, Parliament Road was open to motorists, indicating a near return to normalcy, while City Hall Road was closed to motorists for the first time and pedestrians were thoroughly screened before being allowed access.

Continuing to block the roads

Roads leading to State House were also closed for the second week running, with a contingent continuing to block the roads, forcing motorists to use alternative routes.

At least 20 men, armed with an assortment of crude weapons, guard the Quiver Lounge in Kitengela, ready to confront any looters who may go to the lounge, which was attacked by looters on Tuesday during the anti-government protests. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The roads affected include Dennis Pritt Road, State House Avenue, Processional Way, Valley Road, Jakaya Kikwete Road and adjoining feeder roads, with police asking anyone wishing to access the roads to identify themselves.

In Imenti House, most shops were open, unlike last Tuesday.

The central business district of Nakuru City also appeared calm on Thursday morning.

A spot check by Nation.Africa showed that most shops, including Naivas and Cleanshelf supermarkets, remained open but under heavy police surveillance.

However, there was a heavy police presence, with officers patrolling various parts of the city for most of Thursday morning.

And as on Tuesday, dozens of heavily armed security officers were deployed to man critical government installations, including State House Nakuru.

The towns of Bomet, Molo, Naivasha and Kericho also remained calm.

Residents of Mombasa County enjoyed relative calm on Thursday morning despite plans for anti-government protests.

Shops opened later than usual amid fears of possible attacks by goons who were said to have infiltrated the peaceful protests organised by Gen Z activists.

Along Nyerere Avenue, the scene of violent clashes on Tuesday, the situation remained peaceful.

However, rumours circulated that protesters were planning to hold a candlelight vigil near the Qaffee Point restaurant to honour those who had been shot dead there.

Police officers were on standby to guard the area to prevent any aggression.

In areas such as Sabasaba, Buxton, Nyali Bridge and Kongowea, security officers were seen patrolling to prevent any gatherings.

Additional reporting by Eric Matara and Wachira Mwangi