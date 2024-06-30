Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter abducted in Nairobi

Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter has been abducted in Nairobi.

The Nation has obtained video footage of armed men believed to be police officers forcibly pulling him out of his car, a V8 Land Cruiser, before driving off in a grey Ford Ranger double-cabin vehicle.

The incident took place on Nyeri Road in Kileleshwa, Dagoretti North sub-County in Nairobi on Sunday morning.

In a statement on his official Facebook account, Mr Keter said he had been abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

"Abducted and taken to an unknown destination," said Mr Keter.

When contacted, Kilimani police boss Antony Muturi did not respond to our calls or messages.

In the video, members of the public can be heard screaming as the unidentified men leave with him. When this reporter contacted him, Mr Keter was on the phone for almost an hour.

Mr Keter, an outspoken political leader, has supported the recent protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Finance Bill

On Saturday, Mr Keter attended the burial of comedian Fred Omondi in Siaya County where he praised the youth for opposing the Finance Bill.

Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter abducted in Kileleshwa, Nairobi: sources pic.twitter.com/BR4cmbjuHX — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) June 30, 2024

During the burial, which was also attended by opposition leader Raila Odinga, Mr Keter urged the youth to be vigilant and stand firm against all vices that affect Kenyan citizens.

Since the demonstrations began, a number of people captured on video taking part in the protests have been abducted and released days later.

Those who have been brave enough to speak to the media have revealed that they are being questioned about their role in the protests and who the possible financiers are.

The abduction comes just four days after President William Ruto ordered that anyone picked up and held incommunicado be released with immediate effect.

The Law Society of Kenya, through its member Hosea Manwa, called for Mr Keter's immediate release.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Manwa said abductions were illegal and it was unfortunate that they were still taking place.

"Demonstrations are constitutional, if someone disagrees with some policies, the solution is not to abduct them but to try to listen to the concerns raised," he said.