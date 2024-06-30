No politics in church,' says bishop of Christ Is The Answer Ministries.

Christ is the Answer Ministries (Citam) has reiterated that it has heeded the "prophetic" calls by the Gen Zs to bar politicians from the pulpit.

Presiding Bishop of Citam, Calisto Odede, said as a church, the call by the youth protesters had pricked the conscience of the church to cleanse the pulpits of their churches from undue influence of politics and politicians.

"Indeed, they truly showed us that as clergy, we should not politicise Christianity and we should not Christianise politics.

"We, the clergy, have certainly listened to your prophetic call," he said.

He also applauded the Gen Zs for mobilising nationwide protests against unfair tax regimes in a legal manner that was apolitical and devoid of ethnic overtones.

Mr Odede pointed out that the delayed response of the government and the misrepresentation of the views of the people by the majority of the MPs in their vote aggravated and escalated the situation to the extent that many lives were lost and property destroyed.

The clergy expressed their pain and sorrow at the excessive use of force by some police officers against the unarmed demonstrators that led to so much loss of life.

"We recommend that a full investigation be carried out and that those found guilty be brought to justice. We also identify with the families of the police officers who also lost their loved ones," he said.

In line with the role of the military as peacemakers worldwide, they recommended that the military should be used against external aggression and that the police should be allowed to handle the matter of picketing in an orderly manner.

Mr Odede called on the government and well-wishers to come to the aid of the injured and the bereaved, while praying that God would walk with them on the difficult road to recovery.

While commending President William Ruto for rejecting the 2024 Finance Bill and introducing measures to reduce government spending, he urged that the same be extended to other areas to reduce the tax burden on Kenyans.

"We hope that the wisdom of Nehemiah, who de-escalated a similar tax situation by introducing austerity measures, will also be applied," he said.

The Citam boss expressed optimism that President Ruto's offer to engage the youth in mapping out the country will bear fruit and bring peace and unity to the country.

He expressed optimism that the country's future with champions of integrity and accountability as has been witnessed will not be hijacked by criminals and others with ill intentions who would besmirch the character of the Gen Zs.