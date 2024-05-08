New Content Item (1)

Homa Bay ex-governor Cyprian Awiti's regime gave staff Sh50m 'free' loans

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • House Committee chaired by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi was told that the administration of former Governor Cyprian Awiti borrowed money from the Car Loan and Mortgage Fund before advancing it to senior officers.
  • In the financial year ending June 2020 for instance, the county government borrowed Sh24 million from the fund and issued unsecured loans to top officials.

