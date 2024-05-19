Biden Ruto

Balance of power: Inside Ruto’s power date with POTUS Joe Biden

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for photo line photos with President William Ruto and his wife Rachel during the U.S.-Africa Leader Summit, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.

Photo credit: Photo|PCS

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While Nairobi has enjoyed recent visitations from high-level officials from Washington, Prof Monda cautioned that Kenya faces one more risk:
  • A dilemma on running its own foreign policy.
  • “Aligning too closely with the West, like Kenya did during the Cold War, denies the country strategic autonomy, that is, the ability of Kenya to react to international affairs in a manner centred only on its core interests and not being overly sensitive to the West,” he said. “Kenya constantly has to factor in the reactions of the West.

