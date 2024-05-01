Nation's top stories in April 2024

Kenyas’ April calender was coupled with catastrophes. From the sudden demise of Kenyas’ military general to devastating floods, it’s certainly a month that left some scars. Here are the stories that made headlines and shaped narratives in the month of April.

1. The death of Kenya’s military chief and 9 other military personnel in a chopper crash

The late General Francis Ogolla, who was Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Kenya’s military chief, Gen. Francis Ogolla, tragically died in a helicopter crash in Sindar, Elgeyo-Marakwet County. President William Ruto announced this devastating news and declared three days of national mourning to honour the deceased.

Gen. Ogolla was accompanied by 11 other military personnel in the crash. Unfortunately, nine of them also lost their lives, while two survived.

A scene where a KDF helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and 11 others crashed at Sindar, Kaben Location at the border of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Among those who perished in the crash were Brigadier Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

Following the tragedy, President Ruto announced a three-day national mourning, that commenced on Friday, April 19, as a mark of respect for Gen. Ogolla and the other nine individuals who lost their lives in this tragic accident.

2. Flooding and heavy rains in Kenya

Aftermath of Kijabe Dam burst in Kamuchiri Village, Mai Mahiu

Unprecedented rainfall in Kenya has led to catastrophic flooding, causing widespread devastation and loss. The death toll has tragically risen to at least 157 according to the latest statistics by Red Cross. Countless others injured or displaced, and property of unknown value has been destroyed.

The prolonged rains have resulted in massive flooding across different parts of the country. The most harrowing incident occurred in the Mai Mahiu area, claiming over 51 lives. The raging waters came from a water-filled gulley in Kiambu that flowed down to Naivasha Sub-County. This was confirmed by the Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) and drone footage shot by the Nation.

A flooded Mathare River as it passes through Mathare Slums Gitathuru area on April 27, 2024. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Aftermath of Kijabe Dam burst incident in Kamuchiri Village in Mai Mahiu

3. Government postpones opening of schools

The government announced new reopening dates of primary and secondary schools by one week due to the current rainy season. With the initial plans to commence the second term on April 29, 2024, the institutions were redirected to reopen on May 6, 2024.

In a statement on Monday morning, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu mentioned that they have received reports indicating that some schools have been significantly affected by floods.

"Given the ongoing heavy rains, last week, the Ministry of Education instructed its field officers to collect data from all basic education institutions across the country. This data will help the government assess the readiness of schools for the second term opening on Monday, April 29, 2024," Mr Machogu explained.

4. Doctors strike continues

Doctors employed under UHC stage demos in Nairobi

Kenya is currently facing a nationwide doctors' strike that started in March. The strike, led by more than 4,000 medical professionals, is demanding higher salaries as outlined in a 2017 collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Despite the government's plea, citing financial limitations, the doctors have persisted with the strike. This has led to the paralysis of health services nationwide, resulting in significant hardship for patients.

5. Kenya Airways suspends Kinshasa flights over detained employees

Kenya Airways halted its flights to Kinshasa due to the ongoing detention of its crew by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government regarding a controversial shipment of banknotes. The airline cited challenges in supervising and supporting its operations in Kinshasa.

"Due to the prolonged detention of Kenya Airways employees by the Military Intelligence Unit in Kinshasa, we are unable to adequately support our flights. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend flights to Kinshasa, effective April 30, 2024, until we can ensure proper support for these flights," stated Allan Kilavuka, Managing Director of Kenya Airways.

6. EACC quizzes Ukur Yatani over graft claims

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani arrives at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Nairobi, accompanied by his lawyers, on April 24, 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Kenya’s former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, found himself in the spotlight as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched an investigation into graft claims.

The EACC raided Yatani’s homes in Marsabit and Nairobi counties. Yatani, who served as the governor of Marsabit County between 2013 and 2017, is under scrutiny for alleged misappropriation of funds. The EACC has been meticulously going through files related to the case. Yatani was taken into custody and arrived at the EACC headquarters accompanied by his lawyers.

7. UK starts detaining illegal migrants set to be deported to Rwanda

British authorities have commenced the detention of migrants as part of preparations to transfer them to Rwanda within the next nine to 11 weeks, the government announced on Wednesday, in line with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's key immigration policy.

A law enabling the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda if they entered Britain without authorization was passed by parliament in April. Sunak aims for the inaugural flights to depart in July.