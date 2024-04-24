EACC nabs and quizzes Ukur Yatani over graft claims

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided the home of former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani in the early hours of Wednesday.

EACC officials say they were investigating a graft case linked to Mr Yatani, a former governor of Marsabit County.

His houses in Marsabit and Nairobi counties were raided by EACC officials.

"He has been arrested and will be taken to the Integrity Centre," said Eric Ngubi, the EACC head of communications.

Mr Yatani arrived at the EACC headquarters at 12.15pm accompanied by his lawyers.

The lawyers include former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Rarienda MP Otiende Amollo.

The Nation understands that the EACC has been going through files related to the misappropriation of funds in Marsabit County.

Mr Yattani was governor of Marsabit between 2013 and 2017.