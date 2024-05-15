Siaya inmates stage a movie-like prison break

An inmate at Siaya GK prison staged a movie-like prison break when he duped prison warders and easily slipped between their fingers.

The prisoner identified as Joseph Otieno Okombo, 27 was serving a two-year jail term.

According to a police incident report, Okombo was part of a three-man gang that orchestrated the escape but his two accomplices identified as Fidel Omondi and George Akumu were rearrested.

“Three convicted prisoners who were working at the prison farm dashed to the nearby forest and ran in different directions. Officers on duty mobilised and swiftly responded and managed to re-arrest two convicts namely Fidel Omondi and George Akumu. However, one Joseph Otieno Okombo aged 27 who was serving a two years sentence escaped from lawful custody,” read the Police incident report.

The midday escape prompted the police to fire several times to scare the escapees.

A source at the Siaya GK prison, who sought anonymity, disclosed to Nation that the inmates took advantage when they were out weeding a garden next to the prisons.

“They were weeding beans at the farm together with the other inmates, when the one who is still on the run excused himself to go for a short call in a nearby bush. A request which was granted by the officers who were guarding the inmates. That is how he escaped,” said the source.

Upon realising that Okombo had succeeded in their pre-planned mission, the remaining two inmates followed suit and sought permission to respond to a call of nature. Their request was granted too.

“They must have planned this in advance, because, just moments after the first inmate was allowed to relieve himself, the two also did the same,” explained the source.

No sooner had they disappeared from the sight than the officers raised the alarm and began pursuing them.

The inmates are reported to have run in different directions in an attempt to confuse the officers. Sensing defeat, the warders opened fire and subdued the escaping prisoners.

The farm where the inmates were out working neighbors a farm belonging to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

“The escapees took advantage of the thicket behind the farm they were weeding to stage the brazen escape. Through proper coordination, however, the officers managed to arrest the two as the manhunt for the missing convict continues,” added the source.

The escapee hails from Ambira village within Ugunja sub-county, and the hunt for him has intensified.

Nation.africa has also learnt that the two inmates, who were re-arrested, sustained bullet wounds on their legs and are admitted at the Siaya County Referral Hospital under tight security.

Locals around Uhongo village who saw the search told Nation.africa that the deafening sounds of gunshots rent the air during the pursuit.



